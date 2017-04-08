Veterans volunteer to revitalize children’s center in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More than 100 veterans from across the country got together in Denver Saturday to volunteer to help some deserving children.

It was an "all-hands-on-deck" revitalization project at Tennyson Center for Children.

The work the veterans did will make a big difference for disadvantage children.

The veterans volunteer with the national nonprofit group The Mission Continues.

This organization helps veterans who are adjusting to life at home find purpose through community impact.

See what they accomplished in Denver in the video above.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve