Teenager critically hurt in fall from roof of school building during game

DENVER -- A teenager was critically injured during a dangerous game with friends in southeast Denver late Friday night.

Police were called to the Denver Academy near on East Iliff Avenue near South Colorado Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. after a teen boy fell from the private school’s roof.

The mother of a boy who was with the teen said the victim is 17-years-old and just started classes at Arapahoe Community College.

According to the friend, a group was playing "capture the flag" on the roof Friday night and jumping from building to building.

During one jump, the victim misjudged in the dark how far the ledge on the next building was and plummeted two stories down, hitting his head in the fall.

“We received a phone call from the victim's friend who had reported that his friend had a fall and had hurt himself,” said John White, a spokesman for Denver Police.

Police initially called this a death investigation but have since updated that information saying the boy was in critical condition.

“The prognosis does not look good,” White said.

Saturday, police were back at the scene, still investigating the fall and the circumstance surrounding it, though they said they do not suspect foul play and that this was just a terrible accident.

Friends of the victim said they are shaken and traumatized, hoping they don’t have to say goodbye after a game turned tragic.

None of the boys involved are students at Denver Academy.

School administrators said they are cooperating with police at this time. ​