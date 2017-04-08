× Summer camp supports children who have lost loved ones

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Mount Evans Home Health Care & Hospice is holding two camp sessions for children who may be going through a tough time.

The bereavement camp offers children who have lost a loved one a safe place to share their feelings and cope with their loss.

Licensed social works, grief professionals and volunteers will be there to supervise the children.

Camp Comfort costs $150 dollars and scholarships are available. There are two summer sessions: June 16-18 and July 14-16.

You can find more information on how to register here.