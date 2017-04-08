Social networking site aims to bring home lost pets

DENVER — Tuesday is National Pet Day and one social networking site is working to make sure lost pets can be found quickly.

Nextdoor is a network for neighborhoods and on Tuesday they will be adding a special Pet Directory to the site.

Found this dude wandering around the complex driveway in the rain, thankfully found his human on @Nextdoor after only 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/SYYgXDqJEK — Jessica (@jessicamjensen) April 6, 2017

Currently, there is a Lost and Found section where users are able to post information about a lost pet but the new directory will allow neighbors to know whose pet is whose before they are lost and hopefully help any lost animals get back home quickly.

You can sign up on the website or download the mobile app on your smartphone.