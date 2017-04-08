Police search for missing prison inmate from Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — An inmate escaped from the Colorado Correctional Center in Golden Friday.

The Colorado Department of Corrections said Saturday that 25-year-old Adam Vigil was confirmed missing at 10 p.m Friday.

He was in prison for convictions of fraud and criminal trespassing in El Paso County and 2nd degree burglary in Pueblo County.

Description

American Indian

5’6″

160 pounds

Hazel eyes

Brown hair

Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Vigil is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.