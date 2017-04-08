Police: Boy critically injured in fall at Denver Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver police said a boy was critically hurt when he fell and hit his head at Denver Academy in southeast Denver Friday evening.

A spokesman said a group of boys were on the grounds of the private school in the 4400 block or East Iliff Avenue when the boy fell. The boys called 911 and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police had originally said they were responding to a death investigation in this case, but later changed the information.

The spokesman said it looks like it was an accident.

He did not say why the boys, who are not students at the school, were there. No other information was released.

Denver Academy's website says it is a private day school for grades K through 12.

