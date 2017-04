Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Zoo recently welcomed a new addition to the family in the form of a 76 pound baby hippo.

The yet-to-be-named baby is two weeks old and sticks close to her mother.

Are you following us on Instagram stories? We caught this adorable moment this morning of our #babyhippo. pic.twitter.com/XwpYLNianZ — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) April 7, 2017

The zoo is holding a naming contest on their website right now, asking people to choose between the names Venus, Cleo, Winnie, Zuri or Asha.

Voting ends April 13.