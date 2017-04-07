Woman’s body found in grassy area near Lakewood Wal-Mart store

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman’s body was found in a grassy, hilly area near a Wal-Mart store on Thursday afternoon, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Detectives and a crime lab team responded to a call just after 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Wadsworth Boulevard of a possible body in the southeast corner of the Wal-Mart property.

Police said it was unclear how long the woman’s body had been there. Police said it was too early to determine if the death was suspicious but said there was no danger to the public.

The woman, who was in her 50s, has not been identified and the cause of death is under investigation.