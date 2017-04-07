WATCH: A Riverside woman and her three friends made a two-hour drive in harrowing winter weather for a weekend trip to Big Bear, only to find once she arrived the group would be denied shelter because of her race.
Trump backer cancels Asian woman’s Airbnb stay
