Thieves strike car outside local Lifetime Fitness

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance for any information regarding a theft from a car parked in a lot in front of a Lifetime Fitness gym.

Once the cards were stolen, the criminals stole the card owner’s identity.

On March 17, 2017, between 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., suspects stole a wallet and credit cards from a vehicle parked at the gym at 5000 E. Dry Creek Road.

The suspects then used the credit cards to make several purchases.

The suspects in this case are three black women and one black man.

They were last seen driving two vehicles – a black four-door sedan and a silver BMW X5 SUV.

Anyone with information about the crime or the identification of these suspects is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Credible tips could lead to a cash reward.