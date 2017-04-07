‘The heat is on’ DUI enforcement ramps up beginning Friday

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies kicked off the latest “The Heat Is On” DUI enforcement on Friday.

The five-week enforcement period runs until May 15. It coincides with annual spring celebrations and festivities, including the start of baseball season and 4/20 events.

Last year, 1,555 impaired drivers were arrested during the spring enforcement period, according to CDOT.

The agency said of the 94 traffic fatalities on Colorado roads in April and May 2016, 40 percent involved impaired drivers.

“With warmer weather, we know more Coloradans will hit the roads to enjoy the outdoors,” said Darrell Lingk, director of CDOT’s office of transportation safety.

“We ask those who drink alcohol or consume cannabis do so only if they plan a sober ride. Impaired driving is not a risk worth taking.”