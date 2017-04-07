Targeted sweep results in arrest of 26 undocumented immigrants

A four day sweep across Colorado and Wyoming yielded 26 arrests of undocumented immigrants, many of whom had been previously convicted of crimes.

The operation, orchestrated by the U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE), was conducted March 31 – April 3.

According to a release issued by the Department of Homeland Security, 21 arrests were made in Colorado including apprehensions in Arvada, Aurora, Commerce City, Denver, Frederick, Thornton and Yuma.

Five arrests were made in Wyoming.

All of those arrested were men ranging in age from 18 to 56 years old and 23 of those men had criminal histories.

Dangerous drugs, domestic violence, driving under the influence (DUI), drug possession, illegal entry, larceny, possession of a controlled substance, selling heroin, sex offenses and sex offense against a child were among the convictions found in the collective history of those arrested.

The men arrested originate from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Indonesia.

“This was a focused four-day operation, but our routine operations occur daily,” said a spokesperson with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

“Our ICE enforcement operations improve public safety by removing criminal aliens from our communities, and drunk drivers from our roads,” he said.

All of the men arrested met the requirements for deportation under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

In 2016, ICE conducted 240,255 removals nationwide.