Student charged, expelled in Fort Collins clown hoax

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Poudre School District student has been arrested for allegedly making a social media clown threat toward students and staff at Poudre High School in September, Fort Collins Police Services said Friday.

On Sept. 28, police were notified of the threat toward the high school in a Facebook account associated with a clown.

The threat was posted to the Let’s Talk Wellington Facebook page, and came during a series of other clown hoax threats across the country, including in Colorado.

Poudre High School, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Collins police received several calls concerned about the message.

Police deemed the threat not credible, but continued to investigate after 530 students stayed home the next day.

After a seven-month investigation, police tracked the threat to a Poudre School District student, who has been arrested and charged with interference with staff, faculty or students of an educational institution. The student has been expelled from the district.

Because the student is a juvenile, their name will not be released.

“School violence is not a joking matter,” police Sgt. Laura Lunsford said. “This wasn’t a harmless prank. It caused a lot of disruption and fear, and we will not tolerate that in our community.”