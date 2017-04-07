× Spartan the boxer makes new friend during recovery

DENVER — Spartan the Boxer is getting stronger and stronger every day.

The dog from Westminster was emaciated when his owner relinquished him in March.

Friday, he got outside to enjoy the warm Colorado sun with his new friend.

Spartan moved in with his new foster family on Tuesday.

HoBo Care Boxer Rescue said personal trainers are helping Spartan regain his strength.

Veterinarians inserted a feeding tube after Spartan had surgery.

Surgeons removed a foreign object that was blocking his bowels.

Doctors say he needs to keep the feeding tube in for now, but it could come out sometime next week.

If you would like to help with Spartan’s medical expenses, you can make donations through ColoradoGives or PayPal.

Any extra money will be used to help other dogs at the Ho-Bo Care Boxer Rescue.