Shucking and Cooking Oysters!

April is prime oyster season as the waters are at some of their coldest temperatures this time of year. So, what better way to celebrate the Rockies today than "shucking" oysters!

Chris from Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood here in Denver is here to show me how it's done.

https://www.blueislandoysterbar.com/