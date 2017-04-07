Today is the Rockies Home Opener! Here's a live look at Coors Field, where the Rockies will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2:10 this afternoon. Amanda Zitzman joins us live from Coors Field with a look at today's events, the new gear, and there's even new food for this season!
