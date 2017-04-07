Rockies beat Dodgers 2-1, Pitcher Kyle Freeland wins his 1st game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies celebrated a spectacular home opener day in Denver with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday.

Temperatures were in the mid-70s at game time as tens of thousands of fans and people watchers jammed into lower downtown Denver.

Rookie Kyle Freeland lived the dream a lot of young kids have ... he took the mound Friday for the first time to pitch for his home town Colorado Rockies. In fact, he's the first pitcher to make his major league debut in the home opener for the team in the state where he was born since 1966.

The 23-year-old pitched six good innings, allowing only one run against the Dodgers to win the game. Rockies catcher Dustin Garneau hit a home run in the bottom of the 5th inning to break a 1-1 tie. The Rox won 2-1.

The Rockies are 4-1 on the young season.