Police, firefighters donate presents to 10-year-old whose family home burned on his birthday

ROY, Utah – Firefighters and police officers donated cash and gift cards to a 10-year-old boy who watched his family’s house go up in flames on his birthday, ABC News reports.

Tyten Sparks was finishing up his birthday breakfast when he heard a noise in the garage and felt heat outside the garage door.

He quickly ran upstairs to tell his mom, Jacque Sparks, his younger brother, and the family pets.

“The fact that he felt the door and came to me right away is what saved our lives,” Sparks said. “All the damage to the house was done in about five minutes.”

The fire, which officials believe was caused by a malfunctioning motor in a refrigerator, damaged almost all of the Sparks’ home.

Utah firefighters, police officers donate their own money to 10-year-old who saved family from fire on his birthday. https://t.co/8UIbK2piw3 pic.twitter.com/xVfyLZx8eB — ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2017

In addition to their car and personal belongings, Tyten lost all his birthday presents and the money he saved for a trip to Disneyland with his grandparents.

Fire officials credited Tyten with saving the lives of his mom and brother.

So on Thursday, firefighters and officers surprised Tyten and his brother with gifts.

“It made him so happy,” Sparks said. “And they added some extra stuff for my youngest son so he wasn’t feeling left out…the generosity has been absolutely amazing.”

Sparks says officials gave the brothers more than $250 in cash along with gift cards to Target, Toys R Us, and a local grocery store.

Sparks tells ABC News they are living with family until they can move into a rental home. They plan to eventually rebuild their home.