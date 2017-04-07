× Over 1 million vehicles recalled due to faulty engines

Over one million vehicles in the U.S., Canada and South Korea are being recalled due to engine issues.

The recalls have been issued by Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp.

The recall covers some of the Korean automakers’ most popular models, including 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUVs and Sonata midsize cars.

Vehicles included are Kia Optima midsize cars from 2011 through 2014, Kia Sportage SUVs from 2011 through 2013 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2012 through 2014.

All have either 2-liter or 2.4-liter gasoline engines which were made at the Hyundai’s engine plant in Alabama.

Owners of the recalled cars will likely hear a clunky sound from the engine that speeds up as the engine speed rises.

Engine lights on the dashboard are also likely to light up.

In 2015, Hyundai recalled over 470,000 Sonatas in the U.S. due to faulty engine parts.

The latest recall could cost each company as much as $250 billion though both companies declined to comment.

The recall will officially roll out on May 19 when the companies notify owners that they will need to have their vehicle examined by the dealer.

The companies will replace the block if necessary. The company has not reported any injuries associated with the faulty engines.