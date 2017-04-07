One injured, one arrested after vehicle hits southwest Denver house

DENVER — One person was injured and one person was arrested after a vehicle ran into a house early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of South Knox Court near West Evans Avenue about 2:30 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Their name, age and gender were not released.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. Their name, age and gender were not released.

Red Cross Denver said five residents and a dog were displaced from the home, and the agency was assisting.