Mountain snowpack peaking twice this season

COLORADO – The statewide snowpack first peaked in early March, and now thanks to a series of four snowy storm systems is peaking again.

The early March peak occurred about one month earlier than normal. Most basins normally peak around April 9.

Overall, the statewide snowpack is sitting at 111% of normal. That means there’s a lot of snow remaining and plenty of water contained in that snow. Great news for the water supply, reservoirs, and recreation.

Looking ahead at the next 30 days it looks like the overall weather pattern in Colorado will be drier and warmer than normal contributing to the Spring melt.