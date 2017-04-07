Wanted: Inmate who was accidentally released from Adams County jail

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was searching for an inmate who escaped from jail Friday.

Shannon Owens, 23, was released from the detention center when he presented himself as a different inmate who was actually being released, according to a press release.

The sheriff’s office said Owens was being held on a parole violation for the Colorado Department of Corrections and that he previously lived in Aurora.

If you know his whereabouts or see him, call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.