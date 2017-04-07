Local Syrian-Americans react to U.S. missile strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Local Syrian-Americans are speaking out just days after the chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians which then triggered a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airbase Thursday night.

One Denver man who sits on the local Syrian-American council believes President Donald Trump made the right move with the strike. But, the decision also sparked protests at the Colorado State Capitol.

"It's hard to speak to family, it's been extremely hard," said Obeid Kaifo, Denver Syrian-American.

Kaifo was manning the grill at his family-owned Denver restaurant when he heard about the missile strike.

"I want to say like a dream, like, wow! Somebody finally took action," said Kaifo.

Kaifo has been lobbying for years to get the attention of top political leaders around the world. Although at first he was surprised, he commends President Trump for getting involved and taking action. He believes this is a step in the right direction.

"This is kind of the golden opportunity now, because now that there's a super power involved that’s actually against Assad and not with Assad; not Iran, not Russia but a super power that’s against Assad, that’s great. Now we can move forward, now we can talk about why," said Kaifo.

Although Kaifo has lost contact with his Syrian-born family members, he said it's still painful to see those images of young, innocent civilians killed.

"Especially if a child dies, a piece of you dies with them," he said.

But the President's decision has some locals feeling differently.

"I think acting so quickly, so swiftly is very, very dangerous," said Alex Horne.

About a dozen protesters gathered at the Capitol building on Friday afternoon to rally against the airstrike.

"That does not mean we need to have a very quick and sudden military action, we need a U.N. action for the Russians to acknowledge that what the Syrians are doing is illegal," said Horne.