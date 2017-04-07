Live: Rockies open 25th season at home

DENVER — Lower downtown Denver will be jammed with fans Friday as the Rockies open their 25th season at home.

In what has become an annual unofficial holiday, nearly 50,000 fans will file into Coors Field and several hundred more will pack restaurants and bars surrounding the stadium.

This is the 25th season for the Rockies, who played their first two seasons in the now-gone Mile High Stadium before moving into Coors Field in 1995.

Last month, the team reached agreement to stay at the National League’s third-oldest stadium for the next 30 years.

The weather will be sunny with temperatures in the lower 70s for the game.

Follow updates leading to the 2:10 p.m. first pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers from 20th and Blake streets.