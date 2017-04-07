× Frisco Town Council seeks housing task force members

Frisco Town Council made decisions on workforce housing.

The Council is forming a housing task force. It is scheduled to begin its work in late spring and will meet twice a month for 6 months. The goal of the task force is to help create a strategic housing plan for short and long term workforce housing.

if you’re interested in serving on the task force, you can submit an application describing your interest and any relevant experience. Applications are available at FriscoGov.com and must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10 at Frisco Town Hall at 1 Main St., Frisco, CO 80443 or via email to BrodieB@townoffrisco.com.

Town Council expects the task force to be comprised of people with a variety of backgrounds. preference will be given to community members living or working in Frisco or the Ten Mile Basin.