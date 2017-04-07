Fans going to Rockies’ opener advised to avoid using Brighton Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The city of Denver has a warning for fans who might want to take Brighton Boulevard as a way to get to Coors Field for the Rockies' home opener on Friday.

The busy road is under construction and the city said fans should avoid it if possible.

The work started between 29th and 44th streets in the fall, and the road isn't the only thing being rebuilt.

The project includes bicycle lanes, new sidewalks, upgraded signals, utilities and landscaping.

The city says the $58 million project will transform the entire RiNo area. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed later this year or early next year.

There is only one lane of Brighton Boulevard open in each direction. The city is advising fans to take public transportation and to avoid the road altogether.