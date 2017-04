× Denver Health put on modified lockdown while officers in area searched for a suspect

DENVER — Denver Police confirm with FOX31 that Denver Health was on modified lockdown as a precaution Friday night, as officers searched for a suspect in the area.

Police said officers were in the vicinity of the medical center on a possible weapons call.

They said no suspect was located and there was no immediate danger to the public. The modified lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes.