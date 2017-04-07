Colorado lawmakers react to U.S. airstrikes in Syria

WASHINGTON — Colorado lawmakers in Washington reacted to President Donald Trump’s decision for the U.S. to launch 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase where the warplanes that carried out the chemical attacks were based.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D)

“The chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed innocent civilians, including children, required a response. The Assad regime must be held accountable for these atrocities. “Assad has no place in the future of Syria. As long as he is in power, the Syrian people will remain trapped in a horrific and dangerous situation. “Moving forward, any military action must be conducted in consultation with Congress and considered only as part of an articulated strategy to address the ongoing crisis.”

Sen. Cory Gardner (R)

“Tonight, the United States of America took action against a treacherous regime whose actions and allies have shown the world the dark edge of humanity. The use of chemical weapons is illegal under international law and the Administration is well justified taking this long-overdue action tonight against a designated state sponsor of terrorism. “I believe this action must be part of a broader strategy to achieve the following U.S. national security goals: to ultimately remove a brutal and lawless regime from power that is in violation of international law, to eradicate the Islamic State and associated groups, and to achieve a clear humanitarian goal of saving the Syrian people from slaughter. “I hope our partners in freedom and dignity will see this U.S. leadership as the first act of a global partnership to end this chapter of depravity.”

Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Aurora