Bon Jovi cancels Denver tour stop

DENVER — Bon Jovi’s stop at Pepsi Center has been cancelled, the arena announced on Friday.

The show had originally been rescheduled from March 14 to April 14.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Bon Jovi concert scheduled for Friday, April 14th at Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, has been cancelled,” a statement on Pepsi Center’s website said.

The Pepsi Center says that tickets purchased online or by phone will be refunded automatically. Other tickets must be refunded at point of purchase.

Instead, Bon Jovi will be performing at New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 13 and April 15.

The band’s NYC shows were originally scheduled for this weekend but were postponed because front-man Jon Bon Jovi has been battling bronchitis, Billboard reports.