Beer lovers celebrate National Beer Day with a side of baseball

DENVER -- Beer lovers celebrated National Beer Day and the Rockies home opener across the city Friday.

Denver Beer Company was packed with Rockies fans decked out in Rockies gear with beers in-hand.

"National beer day is an exciting time. Especially the fact that it coincides with Rockies home opener," said Benjamin Wolff, general manager at Denver Beer Company.

According to Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation, the beverage industry employees 9,300 people locally. Denver ranks second among the top 50 metro areas for beverage production employment.

Additionally, employment in the beverage industry is up 28 percent from five years ago.

"It doesn't surprise me at all that there are that many people in the industry," said Wolff. "We always like to maintain the rising tide raises all ships. The more craft beer places there are out there, the better we are all going to do as a result of it."

There are 210 beverage companies in metro Denver.