Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Air Nest Inflatable Lounge

This is a cool new product called the 'Air Nest.' It`s an inflatable lounger that`s perfect for any outdoor enthusiast.

All you have to do is fill the chambers with air and then seal it up. Once you're done, just deflate it and you can put it in your backpack.

We have our own Ken Clark and producer Colleen testing them out now on our Weather Deck.

https://www.goairnest.com/