× 2 people killed in crash on Highway 287 north of Lafayette

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 287 north of Lafayette late Friday afternoon.

The highway was closed in both directions between Isabelle and Lookout roads.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened a few minutes before 5 p.m. The drivers of both vehicles died in the crash. CSP said there were no other passengers in either vehicle.

This story will be updated when we receive more information.