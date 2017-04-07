2 dead after truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm street

STOCKHOLM — At least two people have been killed after a vehicle was driven onto the busiest street in the center of Stockholm on Friday, according to the Swedish Security Police.
A large number of people were injured and intensive intelligence work is underway in order to identify the person or persons behind the attack, a spokesman said.
“Some kind of vehicle has been driven into a street full of pedestrians,” Swedish Police spokesman Lars Vilstrom said. “We have a lot of police officers on the scene. We don’t have numbers yet.”
“Police are on location securing the area. People have been injured but we cannot give a number of injuries at this time,” a police spokesman said.
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has been informed about the situation in Stockholm and is returning to the capital from the west, spokesman Erik Nises said.