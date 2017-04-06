Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This summer, Denver-based CorePower Yoga returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre to host its fifth annual Yoga On The Rocks series. Over the course of four Saturdays, CorePower Yoga will host sunrise power vinyasa classes for up to 8,000 attendees, combining an intensely physical workout with the mindfulness of yoga amidst the sheer beauty of the iconic venue. Framed by towering red sandstone monoliths and boasting panoramic views of Denver and beyond, Red Rocks will drive yogis of all levels to reach new heights of inspiration in their practice.

To celebrate its fifth year with the program, CorePower Yoga is partnering with First Descents, a local organization that offers young adult cancer fighters and survivors free outdoor adventure experiences. One dollar from every CorePower Yoga On The Rocks ticket sale will go to First Descents.

CorePower’s Yoga On The Rocks classes will take place July 29, August 5, August 12 and August 19 at 7:00 a.m. The 60-minute power vinyasa sessions will be taught by Joy Shanley, Caitlin Hessee, Marta McCormick and Sara Palecki and Melissa Schacht, respectively. Our own Greg Dutra will be emceeing the event on August 5th.

Beginning Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. four-packs with access to all sessions will go on sale for $52, with individual sessions going on sale for $14 on Saturday, April 8, also at 10:00 a.m. MST. Attendance is limited to 2,000 people per class and tickets sell out swiftly each year, so yogis are encouraged to purchase passes as soon as possible. For more information on CorePower Yoga and Yoga On The Rocks, please visit www.corepoweryoga.com/events/yoga-rocks.