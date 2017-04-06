Watch video: Tim Tebow homers in first minor league baseball at-bat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Former Denver Broncos quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow hit a home run Thursday night in his first minor league baseball at-bat. He's playing for the Class A Columbia Fireflies.

USA Today reported he hit a 2-1 pitch over the left field fence against the Augusta Greenjackets in the bottom of the second inning.

The 2-run blast sent the capacity crowd at the ball park into a disbelieving frenzy. Fans in the crowd were wearing University of Florida, Denver Broncos, and newly bought Columbia Fireflies 'Tebow' jerseys.

Tebow is playing in the New York Mets minor league system.

The video clip was shot by @CarsonMason.