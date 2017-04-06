Tomer’s Trails: Climbing Carstenz Pyramid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDONESIA - Carstenz Pyramid is one of the 7 Summits of the World. The summit ridgeline has a series of roped traverses forcing climbers to perform a high altitude ballet.

The climbing team included Colorado's Jon Kedrowski joined by the More Than Just Mountains Foundation (MTJM) members Tommy Danger, Mark Nolan, and John Burkett. They trekked 8 days through thick, wet, and muddy Indonesian jungle to reach the summit. It rained almost every afternoon.

At 16,024ft Carstenz Pyramid is one of the 7 Summits - that is the highest peak on each continent. Most teams helicopter into basecamp to avoid the long jungle trek.

Summit day was made more challenging by new snowfall. Rain down lower had fallen as snow higher up on the mountain. The entire team made the summit and down safely.

The More Than Just Mountains Foundation does these climbs to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis and other causes. For more information on the MTJM Foundation please visit their website.