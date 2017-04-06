Teen re-creates ‘La La Land’ opening to ask Emma Stone to prom

PHOENIX — Here’s to the ones who dream — of taking an Oscar winner to the prom.

High school junior Jacob Staudenmeier re-created the opening scene of “La La Land” to make his plea to Emma Stone.

All he needed was a few cars to make it look like he was in a traffic jam, some friends and a reworking of the words to the movie’s opening number, “Another Day of Sun.”

“People say I look like Ryan Gosling and maybe that’s a bit far-fetched,” Staudenmeier sings while decked out in a tux and some shades. “Please don’t let me down, it’s in your hometown.”

IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7 — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017

The prom will be April 29 in Phoenix, and Staudenmeier is willing to throw in dinner at Olive Garden to sweeten the deal.

Stone, who won the best actress Academy Award for her “La La Land” role, is from nearby Scottsdale.

The Internet is hoping the “prom-posal” works. After all who can resist a guy who sings, “I know my voice ain’t great, but please be my prom date?”

CNN has reached out to reps for Stone for a response.