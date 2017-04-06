× Suspect wanted for murder of man in Curtis Park neighborhood

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a man in connection to a murder in the Curtis Park neighborhood on Monday.

27-year-old Shakeele Carter is wanted for first degree murder in the homicide that took place in the 2800 blocks of Lawrence and Arapahoe streets on Monday afternoon.

Police describe Carter as a black male, 6-foot 6-inches tall, and weighing 190-pounds.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.