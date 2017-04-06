× RTD offering transportation options to Coors Field

DENVER, Colo. — As the Rockies prepare for their home opener on Friday, RTD is ready to take you out to the ballgame.

According to RTD, starting on April 7 and continuing throughout the season on the weekends, The RockesRide express bus will provide transportation to Coors Field 30-60 minutes prior to the game. RTD will also offer this service on July 3 and 4.

RTD tells FOX31 that the bus service to and from the ballpark has stops as four Park-N-Ride locations; those are 8th and Coffman, Longmont, Wagon Road and Thornton. Round-trip fares range from $5.20-$9, depending on where you park.

RTD says that all the RockiesRide buses are easy to identify with the letter “CR” and the route number on the sign on the front of the bus.

Also, passengers can take the rails to the game, utilizing the University of Colorado A Line, B, C, E or W lines to Denver Union Station or the D, F or H lines to the 16th/California and 16th/Stout light rail stations and then take the FREE MallRide to Blake Street and walk four blocks to Coors Field.