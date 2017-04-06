Rare baby giraffe born at England zoo

CHESTER, England — While the world continues to wait for April the giraffe to give birth at Animal Adventure Park in New York, a giraffe in England gave birth on Monday and it was all captured on video.

The 8-year-old giraffe named Orla gave birth to a baby boy at the Chester Zoo while the cameras were waiting.

The newest addition to the Chester Zoo is a special one because he is a rare Rothschild’s giraffe calf. There is only an estimated 1,500 of those in the wild and they are one of the most endangered of the nine sub-species of giraffe.

Zoo experts say that the species are identified by its broader dividing white lines and they have no spots beneath the knees.

April and Oliver at Animal Adventure Park are Reticulated giraffes.

Zookeepers say that Orla delivered her new addition smoothly following a four-hour labor after her 15-month pregnancy.

“Orla went into labor at around noon and, for a little while, we could just see two spindly legs poking out,” Sarah Roffe, giraffe team manager, told AOL. “She’s an experienced mom and a few hours later she delivered the calf safely onto soft straw as the rest of the herd, including her other young Kidepo and Millie, looked on.”

“Although it might be quite a drop, and they may fall to the ground with a bit of a thud, it’s how giraffe calves arrive into the world and it stimulates them into taking their first breaths. That whole process, from a calf being born to it taking its very first steps, is an incredibly special thing to see,” Roffe added.

“Those long legs take a little bit of getting used to but the new calf is doing ever so well, as is mom. She’s an excellent parent and is doing a fantastic job of nursing her new arrival.”

So, while baby giraffe’s are coming out in England and at the Denver Zoo, the world will continue to watch and wait for April in New York.