Protect your skin in your car

Joana joined Michael Dunwoody with Extreme Autoworks to learn about UV film on windows. We spend a lot of time and money on protecting our bodies from the sun, and your car can help do the work, too. Watch the segment to see how the clear bra can protect your car and also watch as he transforms cars with his wraps.

Michael is at the Denver Auto Show right now, and they'll be there all weekend, showing everyone how they wrap a vehicle. They'll show you how you can use a wrap to change the color of your vehicle, add cool graphics, or create advertising. We stopped by to see his booth yesterday, and he was already in action! It's booth number 34, so make sure you go by and say "hello!"

