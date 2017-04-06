Police: Driver intentionally ran over people outside southwest Denver nightclub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police said it appears a driver intentionally ran over the three people with his car just after 2 a.m. Thursday outside of a southwest Denver nightclub.

The parking lot at Stone the Club at 4842 Morrison Road was littered with broken glass and black skid marks could be seen on the asphalt.

911 received several calls shortly after the nightclub closed.

“Four people on the ground in the parking lot. Taxi cab driver called in and said vehicle on top of people. Four people down, send at least three ambulances,” 911 dispatchers said over the police radios.

“This morning, in the early hours like 2 a.m. Denver police responded to three people being hit by a car,” said Christine Downs, a spokeswoman for the Denver Police Department.

Witnesses told police the driver of a gold Suburban hit three people with his car in the parking lot.

Witnesses on scene also said the driver was pulled from his car and beat up after the crash. Police have not confirmed that but did say he was taken to the hospital, unconscious, with injuries.

A surveillance system caught it all on camera.

The video is now in the hands of DPD and this isn’t the first time Stone the Club has seen violence in its parking lot. In March 2016, a 46-year-old man was shot and killed after a night of partying inside the club. No one has been arrested in that case.

The owner of Stone the Club declined to speak with FOX31 after that incident and after Thursday’s assault.

Alcohol and drugs are being investigated as possible contributing factors to Thursday morning's assault.

The driver has been arrested on aggravated assault charges. His identity has not been released.

Police said none of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.