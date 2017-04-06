Several pedestrians struck by vehicle outside Denver nightclub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Several pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside a nightclub early Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Stone Night Club at 4842 Morrison Road about 2:15 a.m.

Police did not say the total number of people struck, but only one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. It's not known if the driver was injured.

Morrison Road was closed from West Tennessee Avenue to West Kentucky Avenue for the investigation, but it has since reopened.

The incident is under investigation.