Online Rock Band

April 6, 2017

Meet 11 year olds Emma Marie from Fort Collins & Lucy Gowen from London. The two girls performed cover songs like Knockin' on Heaven's Door & Sweet Child O Mine. They had never met in person, so they created a rock band online. The girls met a few weeks on the UK show "Little Big Shots." We got a chance to chat with Emma Marie about her music.