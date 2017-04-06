Meet 11 year olds Emma Marie from Fort Collins & Lucy Gowen from London. The two girls performed cover songs like Knockin' on Heaven's Door & Sweet Child O Mine. They had never met in person, so they created a rock band online. The girls met a few weeks on the UK show "Little Big Shots." We got a chance to chat with Emma Marie about her music.
Online Rock Band
-
Metallica announces new tour with stop in Denver
-
Photos: Drive By Truckers Howl At The Wolf Moon
-
PHOTOS: What’s Old Is Rad Again. Three Nights of Rock and Roll With Samiam, The Gamits, And Armchair Martian
-
Man robbed after falling victim to online dating scam in Colorado Springs
-
The Unlikely Candidates are likely to get your heart pumping live at Lost Lake
-
-
Himalayan rock salt lamps recalled for shock and fire hazards
-
Friend surprises classmate with special needs with epic prom proposal
-
PHOTOS: “Something As Simple As Rock And Roll,” Frank Turner At The Fillmore Auditorium
-
Greeley mom says cyberbullies nearly drove daughter to suicide
-
Rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
-
-
Bush sisters write letter to Obama sisters about life after the White House
-
Neighborhood fights major music festival planned for Denver
-
Babies named Romeo and Juliet born in same South Carolina hospital hours apart