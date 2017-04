× Man arrested in connection with Sheridan homicide

SHERIDAN, Colo. — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide, the Sheridan Police Department said Wednesday.

James Edwin Hoganson, 45, faces first-degree murder charges in the death of Brandon Wright.

Investigators found Wright, 35, dead inside a home in the 3900 block of South Federal Boulevard on March 30.

Investigators have not released a cause of death for Wright or a motive in the homicide.