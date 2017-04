LOS ANGELES — Legendary comedian Don Rickles has died, several media outlets reported Thursday. He was 90.

His publicist Paul Shefrin said Rickles died of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles with his wife by his side.

Rickles was sarcastically nicknamed “Mr. Warmth” after performing his insulting routine for six decades.

Rickles is survived by his wife Barbara Sklar, whom he married in 1965. The couple had two children, Mindy and Larry. His son died in December 2011.