Homegrown Hero: Kyle Freeland set for MLB debut

It was just three years ago that Kyle Freeland was sitting in his parents living room here in Denver, surrounded by friends and family after being drafted by the Rockies. After a few years in the minor leagues, Freeland is the home opener starter

“It’s an honor to be able to be called upon to play for your hometown team,” says Freeland. “It’s been really exciting.”

Kyle Freeland will make his major league debut Friday 2:10 p.m. verses the Dodgers.

“Emotions are definitely going to be running high, but for me it’s just going to be staying focused on my task at hand, not letting any outside factors affect me, control my breathing and take my breaths when I need them…It’s going to be very exciting and a lot of fun.”

It’s a dream come true for the Colorado kid, and equally great for the people who have been part of his life. “It’s every little kid’s dream,” says Kyle’s mother Susan. “To grow up and play the sport that you love, is so great.”

Kyle’s first call after he got the news of Friday’s start: his father. “I’m extremely proud of the young man,” says Don Freeland. “He has developed into something that I aspire… he’s a phenomenal kid.”

Freeland graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 2011. As as senior, he drew national attention setting a state record with 145 strikeouts. He was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 35th round, but didn’t sign and attended the University of Evansville. He was the 2014 Missouri Valley Pitcher of the Year. Freeland was drafted 8th overall in the 2014 MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies. He will be the 5th Colorado native to play for the Rockies.