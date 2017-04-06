× Harkins Theatres opening new Arvada location

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Harkins Theatres has acquired the Olde Town 14 movie theatre in Arvada. Harkins will move swiftly to dramatically upgrade and remodel the theatre with plans to reopen Fall 2017.

“Our Northfield at Stapleton location has been the top performer in the state for some time,” says Mike Bowers, President and COO of Harkins Theatres. “With the amazing success of this theatre, we have been looking for just the right opportunity to grow. We are very excited to have found it in Arvada.”

“The Arvada theatre will be completely remodeled and upgraded to include our latest and greatest amenities and programs,” says Dan Harkins, Owner and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “Being a family-owned, American company based in the west, we are thrilled to be able to entertain our new friends in Arvada.”

Theatre highlights include:

Harkins Ultimate Lounger™ seats (plush, leather reclining seats) in all auditoriums

In-lobby bar featuring cocktails, wine and beer, including local craft favorites State-of-the-art Laser Projection and digital sound New luxury finishes throughout the theatre Wall-to-wall and curved screens Reserved seating in all auditoriums



The theatre will boast a gourmet concession stand with an enormous menu including hot food selections such as Nathan’s Famous mini corn dogs, White Castle cheeseburgers, Oreo churros and much more. The concession stand will feature Coca-Cola products, as well as Dr. Pepper and Diet Dr. Pepper.

Harkins Arvada 14 will be located in the Olde Town district, at Olde Wadsworth Blvd. and 55th Ave.