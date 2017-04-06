× Free Transponders for HOV Carpool Drivers

CDOT is giving away free transponders for carpool drivers who use the I-25 and US 36 Express Lanes.

The transponders usually cost $15 for all drivers. CDOT and HPTE made the change to make carpooling easier for people who ride with two or three people, and use the HOV lanes. The transponders can be moved to different cars, but the program comes with some rules.

If drivers plan to use any of the other Colorado tolled roads like the I-70 Mountain Express Lane, E-470 or Northwest Parkway, or if they use their transponder in Toll mode on the US 36 and I-25 Express Lanes, they are not eligible for the free one.

CDOT says drivers who get the free transponder must drive in HOV mode at least once in the first six months after receiving it in order to remain an HOV Only account.

If drivers do not use it within six months, use the pass in Toll mode, or on tolled facility, they will be charged the cost of the switchable HOV pass.

In addition, HOV Only drivers must have a driver and at least two passengers to use the Express Lanes for free under the new HOV 3+ rule.

For questions about your account, the HOV Only account and pass or to find the pass that works best for you, contact ExpressToll at expresstoll.com or (303) 537-3470.