Former CSU football player buys mom a house after first year in NFL

DALLAS – Former Colorado State University football player DeAndre Elliott lived up to a promise he made to his mom many years ago.

When Elliott was 4-years-old, he promised that he would play in the NFL and buy his mom a house.

After a year of playing, the Seattle Seahawks cornerback did just that.

After starting for four years at CSU, Elliott went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed with the Seahawks the next day.

Elliot made the Seahawks roster and played on special teams in the majority of games during his rookie season.

His mom, Elizabeth Elliott-Sims, told the Fort Collins Coloradoan that Elliott constantly reminded her about it throughout the season.

“He kept asking, ‘Mom, did you find a house? What neighborhoods are you looking in? What are you looking for? Four bedrooms, five?.’ That’s when I realized he’s definitely serious about this. He’s had it in his mind the whole time,” Elliott-Sims said.

Once Elliott-Sims found the home on the south side of Dallas, Elliot helped her move in.

“I couldn’t ask for a better son,” Elliott-Sims said. “It’s always been me and him, and he’s doing exactly what he planned to do. It’s like part of his destiny.”

As for Elliot, he tells the Coloradoan that he happy for the opportunity and hopes to be back with the Seahawks next season.

“I’m just glad they gave me the opportunity and they believed in me,” Elliott said. “Now, I’ve just got to get back to the grind and earn my spot again.”